Braves' Jim Jarvis: On base three times Tuesday

Jarvis went 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.

The rookie is proving to be quite a find for Atlanta in the 11th round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft. Jarvis has started six straight games at shortstop, going 6-for-21 (.286) during that span with two doubles, a triple, three RBI and five runs. The impending return of Ronald Acuna (hamstring) could shuffle around the lineup, but Jarvis may be playing well enough to hang onto his job, with Mauricio Dubon instead continuing to see most of his action in left field while Mike Yastrzemski displaces the struggling Dominic Smith as the primary DH against right-handed pitching.