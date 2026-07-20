Braves' Jim Jarvis: Settling in at shortstop

Jarvis will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Padres.

Jarvis will cover shortstop for the fifth game in a row, with three of those starts coming against righties and two coming versus lefties. Since being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on July 2, Jarvis has posted a strong .297/.333/.459 slash line with one home run, four RBI and five runs in 11 games and has provided solid defense in the middle infield. So long as he keeps hitting, Jarvis should be able to hold down a near-everyday role at shortstop while Mauricio Dubon is needed in the outfield as long as at least one of Ronald Acuna (hamstring) and Mike Yastrzemski (elbow) remain on the shelf.