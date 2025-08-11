Wentz (3-3) earned the win against the Marlins on Sunday, allowing one run four hits and three walks with two strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Wentz generated just five whiffs on 88 pitches and allowed 11 hard-hit balls but limited the Marlins to a single run in the second inning. Since joining the rotation July 19, the southpaw has posted a 3.16 ERA over 25.2 innings. He'll carry a 5.03 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 54:30 K:BB across 62.2 frames this season into a road matchup with the Guardians next weekend.