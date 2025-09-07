Wentz (5-6) took the loss Sunday against the Mariners, allowing eight runs on eight hits and a walk across 2.1 innings. He struck out two.

It was a rough day for Wentz, who's now given up 19 runs in just 16.1 innings over his last four starts. Overall, the left-hander sports a 5.12 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP and 49 strikeouts across 51 innings with Atlanta this year. Wentz will look to get on track in his next outing, tentatively scheduled to come next week at home against the Astros.