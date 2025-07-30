Wentz didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Royals, allowing just one hit and three walks over 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Making just his third start of the season, Wentz was stellar, holding the Royals to just one hit -- a single to Maikel Garcia, the first batter he faced to lead off the opening inning. The 27-year-old left-hander has allowed just four runs (three earned) across 15 innings in his first three starts this year. Wentz has pitched for three teams this season (Atlanta, Minnesota and Pittsburgh) primarily in relief, posting a 5.02 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP and 49:26 K:BB across 52 innings. Wentz has certainly pitched well enough to earn an extended look in Atlanta's rotation. He'd currently line up to face the Brewers at home in his next outing.