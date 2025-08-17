Wentz (4-3) earned the victory over Cleveland on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five batters over six innings.

The only run the Guardians scored off Wentz came on a third-inning Brayan Rocchio homer. The left-handed hurler was otherwise outstanding, recording his second quality start of the campaign and his second straight victory. Wentz has done well since moving into Atlanta's rotation July 19, registering a 2.87 ERA with a 25:11 K:BB over 31.2 innings spanning six starts. As such, he seems like a lock to remain in a starting role even when Chris Sale (ribcage) comes off the IL, which is likely to happen before the end of August.