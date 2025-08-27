Wentz (5-4) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 6.2 innings in a 12-1 rout of the Marlins. He struck out five.

Atlanta handed the southpaw a 9-0 lead through four innings, letting Wentz cruise to his third quality start in eight turns since joining the rotation coming out of the All-Star break. Over that stretch, the 27-year-old has delivered a 3.67 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 33:15 K:BB through 41.2 innings. Wentz will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week against the Cubs.