Wentz is starting Sunday's game against the Mariners, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Spencer Strider was initially penciled in to start Sunday's series finale, but Wentz will instead be pushed up in the rotation to get the former some extra rest. Wentz has gone fewer than five frames in two of his past three starts, but overall the left-hander has been a decent rotation piece for Atlanta with a 3.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 47:17 K:BB over 48.2 innings (nine starts).