The Rangers traded Ornelas to Atlanta on Saturday in exchange for cash.
Ornelas was removed from Texas' 40-man roster Monday to make room for Michael Helman, but the former will now reclaim a 40-man spot upon moving to Atlanta. Ornelas, 24, has spent most of the season in Triple-A, slashing .204/.339/.235 across 121 plate appearances. He figures to remain in the minors with his new organization.
