Luplow acknowledged Thursday that he's been battling some right oblique soreness, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The discomfort popped up as Lulpow was taking live at-bats just before the start of spring training. It's a few weeks behind him by now and the expectation is that he will be fully recovered by the opening of the 2023 regular season. The 29-year-old outfielder signed a one-year, $1.4 million free-agent contract with Atlanta in December.