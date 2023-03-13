Luplow (oblique) will start in left field and bat seventh in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

Due to a sore right oblique that he sustained in the early stages of spring training, Luplow didn't make his Grapefruit League debut until Sunday, when he went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored while serving as Atlanta's designated hitter in an 11-3 win over the Pirates. With Luplow checking out fine following that contest, he'll now get the opportunity to play the outfield for the first time this spring. The righty-hitting Luplow profiles as a potential short-side platoon mate in left for the lefty-hitting Eddie Rosario.