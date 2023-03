Luplow (oblique) will serve as Atlanta's designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

Luplow is set to make his spring debut after he had been slowed through much of camp by a sore right oblique. Atlanta is easing Luplow back into the mix Sunday in a non-defensive role, but he should be ready to resume playing the corner outfield by the end of the team's Grapefruit League slate.