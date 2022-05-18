Jansen gave up a run on a hit and a walk in one inning of relief to blow his first save chance of the season in Wednesday's 706 extra-innings loss to the Brewers.

The veteran closer entered the game in the ninth inning with Atlanta holding a 4-3 lead, but an RBI triple by Kolten Wong sent the game to extras. Jansen was tagged for a run for only the second time in his last 15 appearances, but fatigue may have been a factor -- he's pitched on two straight days and four of the last five, although Atlanta does have a scheduled off day Thursday. On the season, Jansen sports a 2.70 ERA and 22:4 K:BB through 16.2 innings.