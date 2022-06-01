Jansen allowed a run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in one inning, taking a blown save in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to Arizona.

Jansen was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the ninth inning, but he he allowed singles to Alek Thomas and Ketel Marte before Daulton Varsho delivered the tying run with a sacrifice fly. This was Jansen's third blown save of the year, putting him at 12-for-15 in save chances across 21 outings. He's added a 3.74 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB across 21.2 innings, and he remains firmly entrenched as the closer.