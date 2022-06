Jansen picked up the save Thursday against the Pirates. He allowed zero runs on zero hits and zero walks while striking out two over one inning.

Jansen entered with a two-run lead in the ninth and pitched a perfect inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced. The veteran reliever has 16 saves in 19 opportunities and sports a 36:8 K:BB across his first 25.2 innings with Atlanta.