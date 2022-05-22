Jansen picked up the save against the Marlins on Friday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three across one inning.

Jansen was summoned in the ninth inning with Atlanta holding a two-run lead, and he struck out the first two batters he faced. Things turned sour quickly for the veteran, however, as a walk, single and double netted one run for Miami and put the tying run on third base. Jansen was then able to recollect himself and strike out Jorge Soler to end the threat. Though Jansen has allowed a run in each of his past two outings, he has been one of the NL's top closers overall this season, converting 10 of 11 save opportunities and posting a 25:5 K:BB over 17.2 innings.