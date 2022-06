Jansen allowed one hit over a scoreless inning Sunday, striking out one and earning a save over the Pirates.

After giving up a leadoff single to Daniel Vogelbach, Jansen retired three straight batters to preserve the 5-3 win. He's now converted six straight save chances and eight of his last nine. The 34-year-old lowered his season ERA to 3.25 with 18 saves across 27 appearances.