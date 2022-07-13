Atlanta reinstated Jansen (chest) from the 15-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's series finale with the Mets.

Fellow reliever Darren O'Day (calf) was moved to the IL to clear space on the 26-man active roster for Jansen, who had been on the shelf since June 28 after experiencing an irregular heartbeat. The cardiac issue has popped up at various points during Jansen's career, but doctors cleared him to continue throwing during his recent stint on the IL. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, manager Brian Snitker said Atlanta initially planned to activate Jansen on Tuesday when he was first eligible, but the team had to wait an additional day to make the move because Jansen had to use blood thinners for 15 days to treat the irregular heartbeat. Since he wasn't shut down from throwing while he was sidelined, Jansen will likely step back into the closer's role right away, resulting in A.J. Minter and Will Smith losing fantasy value as their transition into full-time setup roles.