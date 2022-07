Jansen retired the only two batters he faced to record his 23rd save of the season in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.

The Atlanta closer looked like he would get the night off when the team took a 6-1 lead into the ninth inning, but another implosion from Will Smith forced Jansen into action. The long-time Dodger has converted 11 of 12 save chances since the beginning of June, posting a 3.45 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and sharp 20:0 K:BB through 15.2 innings over that stretch.