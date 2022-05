Jansen issued one walk in a scoreless inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save over the Marlins.

Jansen issued a one-out walk to Jesus Aguilar but quickly finished the game by recording back-to-back strikeouts against Jon Berti and Jazz Chisholm. He's now converted 12 of his 14 save opportunities this season with a 3.48 ERA through 20.2 frames. Jansen has turned in two straight scoreless appearances after coughing up four runs over his previous three outings.