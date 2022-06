Jansen saved Friday's 3-1 victory over the Rockies, allowing an unearned run one hit with two strikeouts in one inning.

Jansen surrendered an RBI single to Yonathan Daza but kept Colorado off the board while recording two strikeouts after Los Angeles scored three in the top of the10th. It was a nice rebound from Tuesday's blown save and five earned runs surrendered in his last six innings.