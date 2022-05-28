Jansen gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 11th save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Marlins.

After getting tagged for runs in three straight appearances and blowing his first two save chances of the season, Jansen appeared to be back in his usual form Friday. Through 19.2 innings on the year, he sports a 3.66 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB, and as yet there's no reason to think his hold on the closer role for Atlanta is slipping.