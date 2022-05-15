Jansen (2-0) picked up the win Saturday against San Diego, striking out two batters across 1.2 scoreless, hitless innings.

Jansen hasn't recorded a save since last Saturday but has now chipped in with two wins this week. He was called on with one out in a tie game in the top of the eighth inning and allowed all three of his inherited runners to score, but his teammates would rally back for four runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. He then retired the side in order in the top of the ninth to seal the deal. The outing marked the first time Jansen had recorded more than three outs this season.