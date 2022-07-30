Jansen earned the save with a scoreless ninth inning during Friday's 5-2 win against Arizona. He allowed one hit with three strikeouts and two walks.

The veteran right-hander surrendered a leadoff triple, struck out the next two batters and then issued two walks before striking out Jordan Luplow to end the game. It certainly wasn't a clean appearance, but Jansen still got the job done to record his 24th save, which ranks third in the majors. Since returning from the injured list in mid-July, he's given up two earned runs on five hits with a 6:2 K:BB over 5.2 innings while going 4-for-4 in save opportunities.