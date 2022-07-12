Jansen (chest) is expected to be activated from the injured list Wednesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The bullpen session Jansen threw Monday must have gone off without a hitch, as it appears Tuesday will be the final day he spends off the active roster. Given that he will have missed just one day more than the 15 days required by his placement on the injured list, he figures to immediately reclaim the closer's duties for Atlanta.