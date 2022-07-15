Jansen picked up the save Thursday in Washington, allowing a run on two hits while striking out two in the ninth inning of a 5-4 victory.

After striking out the first batter he faced, Jansen gave up a solo homer to Maikel Franco. With a runner on second and two outs, he fanned Josh Bell after running the count full to end the game. It was his 21st save and first since returning from the injured list with an irregular heartbeat. While his 3.63 ERA leaves something to be desired for a closer on a likely playoff team, his 49:8 K:BB, 0.95 WHIP and .195 batting average against suggest the veteran may have been somewhat unlucky in the first half of the season.