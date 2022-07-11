Jansen (chest) threw a bullpen Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Jansen expected to be activated from the injured list Tuesday, but he'll presumably need to wait at least one more day before he rejoins Atlanta's bullpen. Although he's unlikely to return Tuesday, he's made strong progress in his recovery recently and should be back in action in the coming days.
