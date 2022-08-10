Yates (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Yates underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2021 and spent the last year and a half recovering. However, he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in mid-July and posted a 1.08 ERA and 0.72 WHIP in 8.1 innings over eight appearances in the minors over the last few weeks. The 35-year-old converted 41 of 44 save chances for the Padres in 2019, but he'll likely serve as a middle reliever or setup man for Atlanta since the team has Kenley Jansen and Raisel Iglesias available for late-inning work.