Yates (elbow) threw his first live batting practice session of spring training Wednesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Yates made his return from March 2021 Tommy John surgery in August last season, but he stayed healthy for about a month before succumbing to inflammation in his surgically repaired elbow. Fortunately for Yates, the long offseason provided ample time for him to overcome the setback, and he reported to spring training without any restrictions. Yates is only four years removed from a season in which he was arguably the game's top reliever, but now that he's in his mid-thirties and has just 15 relief appearances at the big-league level under his belt since that banner 2019 campaign with the Padres, Atlanta is simply hoping that he can serve as a dependable setup option in front of closer Raisel Iglesias.