Yates (elbow) believes he'll be able to return this season, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Yates didn't make his season debut until Aug. 10, and he only made it nine outings into his return from Tommy John surgery before hitting the injured list with renewed elbow troubles. An MRI didn't show anything worse than inflammation, so he remains optimistic that he'll be back before the end of the year. He didn't show much to get fantasy players excited during his brief time with the team, however, as he gave up four runs in seven innings while striking out six and walking five.