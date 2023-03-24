Luetge struck out one in a perfect eighth inning during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

A.J. Minter worked the ninth, as manager Brian Snitker perhaps offered a preview of how he intends to deploy his bullpen lefties while Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) is on the shelf. Luetge, who has a 7:1 K:BB this spring through 5.2 innings, posted strong numbers for the Yankees the last two seasons in middle relief but managed only nine holds in 107 appearances, and he could wind up seeing more high-leverage work for Atlanta in 2023.