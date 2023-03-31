Luetge (1-0) picked up the win Opening Day against the Nationals, allowing one run on two hits over one inning of relief.

The southpaw replaced Max Fried (hamstring) in the fourth inning with Atlanta ahead 4-1, and the Nats never came close to tying the score. Luetge is expected to begin the season in middle relief -- even with Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) on the shelf, A.J. Minter and potentially Dylan Lee are still ahead of Luetge on the depth chart from the left side -- but Atlanta's offense is potent enough that he could vulture some wins, something the 36-year-old did eight times over the last two seasons with the Yankees.