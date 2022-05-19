site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Luke Jackson: Loses arbitration case
Jackson (elbow) will receive a $3.6 million contract for 2022 after losing his arbitration case with Atlanta on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Jackson suffered a torn UCL late in spring training and underwent Tommy John surgery in mid-April. The right-hander will miss the entire 2022 season and should also be unavailable early in 2023.
