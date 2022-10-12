Jackson (elbow) revealed Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he resumed throwing for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery April 13.

Jackson will likely be limited to playing catch while gradually extending his throwing distance off flat ground, but he could be ready to resume mound work at some point later this winter. He'll still face restrictions at the start of spring training, but he could avoid a stint on the 60-day injured list to begin the 2023 campaign if his team confident he's far enough along in his recovery to return at some point in the first two months of the season. Jackson will first look to secure a contract with Atlanta or another squad, as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this winter.