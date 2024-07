Atlanta optioned Williams to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

The super-utility player was called up from Gwinnett on June 25, but he appeared in just five games over his two weeks with the big club, logging seven at-bats in total. Atlanta opted to replace Williams on the 26-man active roster with Eddie Rosario, who could settle into a regular role in the outfield while Michael Harris (hamstring) is on the injured list.