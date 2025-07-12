Williams went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts after replacing Austin Riley (abdomen) in the fourth inning of Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Williams also committed a throwing error at third base after being pressed into duty when Riley exited the game with what the team labeled as lower-abdominal tightness. Williams has seen little action this season in a utility role, going just 2-for-18 in 25 games for Atlanta. There's no word yet on the severity of Riley's injury, but with the All-Star break coming up, he may be held out the rest of the weekend just as a precaution, leaving Williams as the only viable option currently on the big-league roster to fill in at the hot corner.