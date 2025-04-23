Atlanta optioned Wiles to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

After getting his first MLB call-up Tuesday, Wiles looked like a strong candidate to serve as a bulk reliever in Atlanta's matchup with St. Louis. However, Atlanta ended up treating the game as more of a bullpen day, with opener Scott Blewett covering the first three innings and then being followed by four other relievers before Wiles entered the game in the top of the ninth with his team trailing 7-4. Wiles didn't do anything to distinguish himself in the low-leverage appearance, giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out a batter in his lone inning. He'll now head back to Gwinnett, where he'll presumably slot back into the rotation.