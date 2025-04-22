Atlanta selected Wiles' contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Atlanta had an opening in its rotation after Spencer Strider strained his right hamstring while playing catch Monday and was placed on the injured list, and Wiles looks like he'll get the first chance to fill the void. According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, Atlanta plans to use an opening pitcher to work the first inning or two of Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, but Wiles should be in line to see the bulk of the innings in relief. The 26-year-old right-hander had been the top starter for Gwinnett through his first three outings of the season, logging a 0.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB in 14 innings. If Wiles is able to deliver an adequate performance in his MLB debut, he could be in store for multiple turns through the rotation while Atlanta awaits Strider's return from the IL.