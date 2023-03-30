Arcia agreed Thursday with Atlanta on a three-year, $7.3 million contract extension with a $2 million club option for 2026, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Arcia was named Atlanta's starting shortstop last week and now has a new deal. He had been under contract for $1.3 million in 2023 with a $2 million club option for 2024, but the extension wipes those years out and adds on potentially two more. Arcia might ultimately just be keeping the shortstop seat warm for Vaughn Grissom or Braden Shewmake, but he has the versatility to bounce around and transition to a utility role.
More News
-
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Wins starting shortstop job•
-
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Headed for backup role•
-
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Game 3•
-
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Overtakes Grissom on depth chart•
-
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Back from injured list•
-
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Rehab assignment begins Saturday•