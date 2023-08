Arcia went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Angels.

The bottom of the order did most of the damage for Atlanta, as No. 8 hitter Arcia lofted a Jacob Webb fastball over the fence in left-center field in the seventh inning, sandwiched between two solo shots by No. 9 hitter Michael Harris in the fifth and seventh. Arcia has caught fire again since the All-Star break, slashing .302/.362/.566 over the last 16 games with four of his 11 homers on the season.