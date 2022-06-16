Arcia went 4-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Nationals.

Making his second straight start at the keystone in place of Ozzie Albies (foot), Arcia homered as part of a multi-hit performance for the second straight day, giving him three long balls on the season in 19 contests. The infielder won't keep up that pace, but the last time he held down a regular role in the majors in 2020, the 27-year-old slashed .260/.317/.416 over 59 games for the Brewers with five home runs and 20 RBI.