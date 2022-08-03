Arcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 13-1 win over the Phillies.
Arcia's sixth home run of the season came in the fifth inning, when he took reliever Corey Knebel deep with two outs and a runner on base. With Atlanta cutting bait on the Robinson Cano experiment and not adding further reinforcement in the middle infield other than utility man Ehire Adrianza ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, Arcia looks poised to serve as the team's everyday second baseman until Ozzie Albies (foot) is ready to return from the injured list later in the season. Arcia will pick up his fifth consecutive start in Wednesday's series finale and will bat eighth.