Arcia said he doesn't expect to be placed on the injured list after taking a pitch to the wrist Wednesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

X-rays on Arcia's left wrist came back negative, but manager Brian Snitker said the team will keep checking in on him over the next few days. Atlanta has an off day Thursday, so if Arcia is feeling better by Friday, perhaps he could still play against the Royals.