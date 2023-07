Arcia went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Friday's win over Milwaukee.

Arcia went deep in the second inning for his 10th homer of the year. He's hit three long balls in the last four games after a nine-game drought. The All-Star shortstop is now slashing .291/.345/.448 with 22 extra-base hits and 34 RBI through 75 games.