Arcia was removed from Wednesday's game against the Reds after taking a pitch to the wrist, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After getting hit on the wrist by a 98-mph fastball, Arcia initially stayed in the game to run the bases, but was eventually replaced by Ehire Adrianza in the third inning. The team will take a look at Arcia's wrist and will likely provide an update relatively soon.