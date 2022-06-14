Arcia is expected to step in as Atlanta's primary second baseman after Ozzie Albies (foot) was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

In a corresponding move, Atlanta selected the contract of Phil Gosselin from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace Albies on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster, but Gosselin is expected to step into the utility role that Arcia has handled for much of the season. In order to hold off Gosselin and other potential call-ups or trade acquisitions from playing time at the keystone, however, Arcia may need to demonstrate more dependability at the plate than he showed in 2021, when he produced a career-worst .567 OPS in 89 plate appearances between stops with Milwaukee and Atlanta. He's performed far better in sporadic playing time this season, slashing .313/.393/.458 in 56 plate appearances. Arcia is likely to occupy a spot near the bottom of the batting order while he fills in for Albies.