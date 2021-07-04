The Braves recalled Arcia from Triple-A Gwinnett following Saturday's game against the Marlins.
The 26-year-old went 1-for-11 in four games with the Brewers before being dealt to Atlanta on April 6. He has excelled at Triple-A this season, hitting .303 with 13 homers and 28 RBI in 201 at-bats. Arcia has played 533 of his 542 career games on the left side of the infield, but Atlanta hopes to give him opportunities in left field, which has been an offensive void since Marcell Ozuna (finger) left the team. Arcia played left field in his last week with Triple-A Gwinnett, per David O'Brien of The Athletic.
