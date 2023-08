Arcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Rockies.

Arcia extended his modest hitting streak to five games with the blast. In that span, he's gone 7-for-18 (.389) with two homers and five RBI. The shortstop continues to provide steady hitting from deep in the order, slashing .280/.336/.447 with 16 long balls, 52 RBI, 55 runs scored, 17 doubles and one stolen base over 111 contests this year.