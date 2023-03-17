One of Vaughn Grissom or Braden Shewmake is expected to open the season as Atlanta's starting shortstop, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports, which would leave Arcia in a bench role.

The veteran infielder began the spring competing with Grissom for the job, but Shewmake's strong defense this spring has pushed him into the mix. Arcia could still see significant playing time this season if whichever youngster begins the season as the starter struggles, but it would likely take injuries or poor performance from both to push him to the top of the depth chart. Arcia slashed .244/.316/.416 in 68 games for Atlanta last season.