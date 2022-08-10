Arcia will be placed on the injured list after suffering a left hamstring strain during Tuesday's win over the Red Sox, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Arcia gave Atlanta the lead with an RBI double during the 10th inning, but he injured his hamstring while coming into second base. He came off the bag and was tagged out before being helped off the field. The 28-year-old has been operating as the primary second baseman with Ozzie Albies (foot) already sidelined, and Ehire Adrianza is now likely to step into a starting role.